International Manhunt: Norwegian-Indian Businessman Linked to Hezbollah Pager Explosions Missing
Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, linked to pager sales to Hezbollah that exploded. Jose disappeared during a U.S. work trip and is also connected to a Bulgarian company in the pager's supply chain. Investigations found no evidence of Bulgarian involvement in making or exporting these pagers.
Norwegian police have launched an international search for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian national associated with the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which exploded last week. Authorities disclosed this development on Thursday.
Jose, 39, vanished during a work trip to the U.S. last week. He is a co-founder of a Bulgarian company allegedly involved in the pager supply chain. The Oslo police announced on Sept. 25 that they received a missing person report concerning Jose.
An international warrant has been issued, yet Jose has remained unreachable. His employer, DN Media Group, stated he left for a Boston conference on Sept. 17 but has been out of contact since Sept. 18.
