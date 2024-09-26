Left Menu

Myanmar's NUG Rejects Military's Election Plea

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) dismissed a plea from the ruling military to end their rebellion and participate in an election. NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt deemed the offer unworthy. Maung Saungkha, leader of the Bamar People's Liberation Army, also rejected the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:46 IST
Myanmar's NUG Rejects Military's Election Plea

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Thursday flatly rejected a plea from the ruling military junta for its armed affiliates to abandon their rebellion and contest an election.

NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt emphatically stated that the offer was not worth considering, adding that the junta had no legitimate authority to hold an election.

In a separate statement, Maung Saungkha, the leader of the ethnic minority rebel group, the Bamar People's Liberation Army, echoed this sentiment, telling Reuters: "We are not interested in this offer."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024