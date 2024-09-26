Myanmar's NUG Rejects Military's Election Plea

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Thursday flatly rejected a plea from the ruling military junta for its armed affiliates to abandon their rebellion and contest an election.

NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt emphatically stated that the offer was not worth considering, adding that the junta had no legitimate authority to hold an election.

In a separate statement, Maung Saungkha, the leader of the ethnic minority rebel group, the Bamar People's Liberation Army, echoed this sentiment, telling Reuters: "We are not interested in this offer."

