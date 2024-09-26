Myanmar's NUG Rejects Military's Election Plea
Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) dismissed a plea from the ruling military to end their rebellion and participate in an election. NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt deemed the offer unworthy. Maung Saungkha, leader of the Bamar People's Liberation Army, also rejected the proposal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:46 IST
Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Thursday flatly rejected a plea from the ruling military junta for its armed affiliates to abandon their rebellion and contest an election.
NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt emphatically stated that the offer was not worth considering, adding that the junta had no legitimate authority to hold an election.
In a separate statement, Maung Saungkha, the leader of the ethnic minority rebel group, the Bamar People's Liberation Army, echoed this sentiment, telling Reuters: "We are not interested in this offer."
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enhanced Security Measures for Upcoming Election Certification
Jagmohan Anand Files Nomination for Haryana Elections as BJP Confident of Hat-Trick
AAP Unveils 6th Candidate List for Haryana Assembly Elections
BJP Unveils Third List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections
Congress Announces Fourth List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections