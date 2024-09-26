Left Menu

Biden's Bold Step: Tackling 3D-Printed Firearms and Strengthening School Safety

President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order addressing the rising threat of 3D-printed and converted firearms, and improving schools' active shooter drills. The new federal task force will assess these threats and provide guidance for effective training. This initiative follows a recent mass shooting in Alabama and aims to reduce gun violence in the U.S.

Updated: 26-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:09 IST
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order aimed at combating the increasing threats posed by 3D-printed and converted firearms. The order will also focus on improving active shooter drills in schools across the nation, according to the White House.

The executive order will establish a federal task force tasked with assessing the dangers of machine gun conversion devices and 3D-printed firearms devoid of serial numbers, which complicates tracing efforts. This action comes in the wake of a mass shooting in Alabama, where a gun conversion device was allegedly used, resulting in four fatalities.

Additionally, the order mandates that federal agencies develop and disseminate guidelines for U.S. schools, colleges, and universities on creating, implementing, and evaluating active shooter drills within 110 days. Multiple states require such drills, though some studies indicate these exercises can be traumatic and ineffective for students. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to announce the order at the White House, marking their first collaborative event related to gun violence prevention since Harris was designated to oversee the initiative a year ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

