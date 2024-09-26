Left Menu

New York Appeals Court Skeptical of $454.2 Million Fraud Judgment Against Trump

New York state’s civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump faced skepticism from appeals court judges, as Trump sought to overturn a $454.2 million judgment related to alleged fraudulent real estate practices. Concerns include possible overreach by state authorities and the applicability of the fraud statute in this context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:29 IST
Appeals court judges expressed skepticism on Thursday regarding New York state's civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump. This comes as Trump requested the dismissal of a nearly half-billion dollar judgment over alleged fraudulent business practices in real estate.

Justice Arthur Engoron had previously ordered Trump to pay $454.2 million for allegedly inflating his net worth to secure better terms from lenders and insurers. However, the appellate judges questioned the potential overreach by Attorney General Letitia James in bringing the case, which usually targets fraudsters preying on vulnerable consumers.

The judges noted that the transactions involved sophisticated parties, who appeared to have suffered no financial damages. The case, originally stemming from Trump's leadership of the Trump Organization, poses a significant threat to his business empire, with Trump's lawyer arguing it should be dismissed due to statute of limitations issues.

