New York Appeals Court Skeptical of $454.2 Million Fraud Judgment Against Trump

Appeals court judges expressed skepticism on Thursday regarding New York state's civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump. This comes as Trump requested the dismissal of a nearly half-billion dollar judgment over alleged fraudulent business practices in real estate.

Justice Arthur Engoron had previously ordered Trump to pay $454.2 million for allegedly inflating his net worth to secure better terms from lenders and insurers. However, the appellate judges questioned the potential overreach by Attorney General Letitia James in bringing the case, which usually targets fraudsters preying on vulnerable consumers.

The judges noted that the transactions involved sophisticated parties, who appeared to have suffered no financial damages. The case, originally stemming from Trump's leadership of the Trump Organization, poses a significant threat to his business empire, with Trump's lawyer arguing it should be dismissed due to statute of limitations issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)