Odisha Police Warns Officers Against Unauthorized Activities in Mining and Industrial Areas

The Odisha Police have instructed field-level officers to refrain from unauthorized activities in mining and industrial areas. ADG Sanjay Kumar emphasized that police should focus on policing, not on operations like goods transportation. Violations will be taken seriously, as per a directive issued to all police ranks.

The Odisha Police have issued a stern warning to field-level officers against engaging in unauthorized activities in mining and industrial areas.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar highlighted concerns over police involvement in goods transportation and other unauthorized operations.

Kumar noted that such activities are the responsibility of revenue, mining, and other concerned officers, urging police personnel to concentrate on their primary duty of policing. The directive, communicated via a letter sent to all Superintendents of Police (SPs), IGs, DIGs, and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner, calls for strict compliance with the instruction.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has expressed grave concern over these unauthorized activities, insisting that any further involvement or favoritism will be dealt with seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

