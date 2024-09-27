Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Ready for Ceasefire, General Hemedti Announces
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, has expressed readiness to implement a nationwide ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid. His comments came via a recorded message to the United Nations General Assembly, following the Sudanese army head's speech.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, announced the faction's readiness to implement a nationwide ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in its conflict with the army.
Known as Hemedti, he communicated these intentions in a recorded message addressed to the United Nations General Assembly.
This statement followed a speech by the head of Sudan's army, underscoring the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict and address humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Congratulates Philemon Yang on Leading 79th UN General Assembly
Netanyahu to Attend UN General Assembly
UN General Assembly to Vote on Palestinian Resolution Against Israel
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's Inaugural U.S. Visit for 79th UN General Assembly
UN General Assembly's Bold Resolution Calls for Israel's Withdrawal from Occupied Territories