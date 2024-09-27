Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Ready for Ceasefire, General Hemedti Announces

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, announced the faction's readiness to implement a nationwide ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in its conflict with the army.

Known as Hemedti, he communicated these intentions in a recorded message addressed to the United Nations General Assembly.

This statement followed a speech by the head of Sudan's army, underscoring the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict and address humanitarian needs.

