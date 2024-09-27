Left Menu

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Ready for Ceasefire, General Hemedti Announces

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, has expressed readiness to implement a nationwide ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid. His comments came via a recorded message to the United Nations General Assembly, following the Sudanese army head's speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:10 IST
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Ready for Ceasefire, General Hemedti Announces
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
  • Country:
  • Egypt

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, announced the faction's readiness to implement a nationwide ceasefire and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid in its conflict with the army.

Known as Hemedti, he communicated these intentions in a recorded message addressed to the United Nations General Assembly.

This statement followed a speech by the head of Sudan's army, underscoring the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict and address humanitarian needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024