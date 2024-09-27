Haiti's CPS Shuts Down Land Access Amid Gang Attacks

Haiti's Caribbean Port Services (CPS) announced on Thursday that it will shut down land access to its port in the capital, Port-au-Prince, from September 26 to September 29.

The port is a vital supply corridor for the country and has recently been paralyzed by attacks from armed gangs.

CPS stated that the closure is intended to enable the army and national police to intensify their efforts in securing the area.

