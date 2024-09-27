Haiti's CPS Shuts Down Land Access Amid Gang Attacks
Haiti's Caribbean Port Services (CPS) announced that it will close off land access to its port in Port-au-Prince from September 26 to September 29. The closure aims to assist the army and national police in securing the area, which has been plagued by gang attacks.
Haiti's Caribbean Port Services (CPS) announced on Thursday that it will shut down land access to its port in the capital, Port-au-Prince, from September 26 to September 29.
The port is a vital supply corridor for the country and has recently been paralyzed by attacks from armed gangs.
CPS stated that the closure is intended to enable the army and national police to intensify their efforts in securing the area.
