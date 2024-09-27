Fort Bend County Judge KP George Indicted in Online Misrepresentation Scheme
Fort Bend County Judge KP George was indicted by a grand jury for misrepresentation online to influence the outcome of his election. He was booked into jail but released on a personal recognizance bond. The allegations involve co-conspirator Taral Patel, and calls for George's resignation have intensified.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George was indicted by a grand jury for misrepresenting himself online to sway his election outcomes. Booked on a misdemeanour charge, George was released on a personal recognizance bond.
His indictment stems from an alleged online scheme involving his former chief of staff, Taral Patel, who is also facing multiple charges. Patel's online activities included creating fake profiles to attack George and others.
The charges against George and Patel have led to mounting calls for George's resignation, adding to the unfolding political drama in Fort Bend County.
