Fort Bend County Judge KP George Indicted in Online Misrepresentation Scheme

Fort Bend County Judge KP George was indicted by a grand jury for misrepresenting himself online to sway his election outcomes. Booked on a misdemeanour charge, George was released on a personal recognizance bond.

His indictment stems from an alleged online scheme involving his former chief of staff, Taral Patel, who is also facing multiple charges. Patel's online activities included creating fake profiles to attack George and others.

The charges against George and Patel have led to mounting calls for George's resignation, adding to the unfolding political drama in Fort Bend County.

