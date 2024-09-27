Left Menu

NZ Accepts Majority of Human Rights Recommendations from UN Review

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirms support for 168 of 259 recommendations, emphasizing transparency and accountability with a new online tracking tool.

Updated: 27-09-2024 12:38 IST
New Zealand has fully or partially supported 180 of the 259 recommendations aimed at improving human rights in the country. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has accepted the majority of recommendations from the United Nations' fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today. New Zealand has fully or partially supported 180 of the 259 recommendations aimed at improving human rights in the country.

“We are supporting 168 recommendations and partially supporting 12,” Goldsmith said. The accepted recommendations focus on key issues such as women's rights, child and youth wellbeing, child poverty, and ensuring an adequate standard of living.

Commitment to Human Rights

Goldsmith acknowledged that while the Government supports the spirit behind many of the recommendations, some could not be fully accepted due to the need for future decision-making in line with New Zealand’s constitutional processes. However, he reaffirmed New Zealand’s strong commitment to human rights and praised the UPR process as an essential aspect of the international human rights framework.

New Online Human Rights Monitor

To promote transparency, the Government is also launching an online tool to track the progress of implementing the UPR recommendations. This Human Rights Monitor will provide real-time updates on the Government’s actions, ensuring accountability in fulfilling its human rights commitments.

“We appreciate the support from other UN member states and the participation of the New Zealand public in this important process,” Goldsmith said, reinforcing New Zealand’s ongoing dedication to upholding human rights.  

