Putin's Red Line: The Nuclear Threshold in the Ukraine Conflict
President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to the U.S. and its allies, suggesting that Moscow may respond with nuclear weapons if Ukraine uses Western long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia. While Kyiv and its supporters believe Putin may be bluffing, the risk of escalating to World War Three looms. The conflict has prompted changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for nuclear use.
President Vladimir Putin has signaled a warning to the United States and its allies by indicating that Russia may consider responding with nuclear weapons if Ukraine is allowed to strike deep inside its territory with long-range Western missiles.
This declaration has raised concerns in the West about the sincerity of his threat. If Putin is bluffing, the West may increase its military support for Ukraine. However, if he is serious, the conflict risks escalating into World War Three. Putin recently extended the list of scenarios where Russia could use nuclear weapons, including major cross-border attacks involving aircraft, missiles, or drones.
Military analysts and officials in the West view Putin's warning as psychological warfare. Critics argue that his comments are designed to frighten leaders of countries supporting Ukraine. Nonetheless, the revision of Russia's nuclear doctrine lowers the threshold for nuclear use and sends a clear signal to the West about the serious consequences of further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eminent Advisor Urges Putin to Adopt Aggressive Nuclear Doctrine
Ryan Routh: From Kyiv Advocate to Trump Assassination Suspect
Medvedev Threatens Kyiv with Russia's Advanced Weaponry
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building
Russia's Eighth Airstrike on Kyiv: Drones Destroyed, No Casualties Reported