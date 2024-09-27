Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Police Department in Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile struck a police department in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, causing injuries. The Ukrainian national police reported the incident via Telegram and noted that rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:59 IST
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Police Department in Kryvyi Rih
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih struck a local police department, according to a statement released by Ukraine's national police via the Telegram messaging app.

The police reported that rescue operations are currently underway following the attack, which resulted in injuries. Additional details were not provided at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024