Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Police Department in Kryvyi Rih
A Russian missile struck a police department in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, causing injuries. The Ukrainian national police reported the incident via Telegram and noted that rescue operations are ongoing.
A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih struck a local police department, according to a statement released by Ukraine's national police via the Telegram messaging app.
The police reported that rescue operations are currently underway following the attack, which resulted in injuries. Additional details were not provided at this time.
