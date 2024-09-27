Supreme Court Criticizes Air Quality Commission for Ineffectiveness
The Supreme Court has criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management for its ineffectiveness in curbing air pollution caused by crop residue burning. A judicial bench has urged the panel to be more proactive and directed it to file a detailed compliance report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday criticized the Commission for Air Quality Management for its failure to effectively address air pollution stemming from crop residue burning.
A bench comprising Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized the need for the air quality panel to adopt a more proactive stance in combating pollution.
The apex court stressed the importance of utilizing stubble-burning alternative equipment at the grassroots level and instructed the panel to submit a more comprehensive compliance report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement