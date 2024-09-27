Thousands Flee to Syria Amid Escalating Conflict in Lebanon
Over 30,000 people, primarily Syrians, have fled into Syria from Lebanon in the last 72 hours due to heightened conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, resulting in hundreds of deaths in Lebanon, reports the UN refugee agency.
More than 30,000 individuals, mainly Syrians, have sought refuge in Syria from Lebanon within the past three days, according to the UN refugee agency.
The mass exodus is a direct consequence of escalating violence between Israeli forces and the heavily armed Hezbollah, a conflict that has led to hundreds of fatalities in Lebanon.
The worsening situation has prompted swift international responses as humanitarian needs in the region grow increasingly dire.
