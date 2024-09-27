Supreme Court to Hear Kejriwal and Atishi's Defamation Plea on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging a high court order which refused to dismiss a defamation case against them. The case concerns remarks on the alleged deletion of 30 lakh voters' names from the electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti on Friday acknowledged submissions from senior advocate Sonia Mathur, representing BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who stated her caveat was not mentioned in the office report and she couldn't respond as the petition was served to her late on Thursday evening.

The bench scheduled the hearing for Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Atishi and Kejriwal, indicated his readiness to argue the case on September 30. The AAP leaders are contesting a September 2 order by the Delhi High Court, which upheld defamation proceedings initiated by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, asserting the remarks by AAP leaders were intended to defame the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)