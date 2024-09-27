Israel Seeks Peace Amidst War Against 'Savage Enemies'
Prime Minister Netanyahu highlighted Israel's struggle for survival against 'savage enemies' while addressing the U.N. General Assembly. He emphasized the need for self-defense and warned that these adversaries aim to obliterate common civilization and bring about an era of tyranny and terror.
In a fervent address at the U.N. General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is striving for peace, even as it battles for survival against 'savage enemies.'
Netanyahu underscored the gravity of the situation, asserting, 'My country is at war, fighting for its life.' He emphasized the urgency of self-defense against threats that not only target Israel but also seek to dismantle shared civilizational values.
'Our enemies', Netanyahu declared, 'aim to destroy us and to return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror.' The Prime Minister's speech highlighted the existential stakes of the conflict and Israel's determination to defend itself.
(With inputs from agencies.)
