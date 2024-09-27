U.S. Stock Market Rises Amid Easing Inflation and Upcoming Labor Reports

U.S. stock indices edged higher on Friday, driven by a favorable inflation report that allowed the Federal Reserve to focus on labor market stability while easing interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.34%, S&P 500 by 0.08%, and Nasdaq Composite by 0.07%. Small-cap stocks excelled, as evidenced by the Russell 2000's 0.7% rise.

Inflation moderating towards the 2% target gave the central bank leeway to cut rates further. The major indices saw contributions from energy stocks, while tech companies like Nvidia and Amazon experienced declines. Upcoming labor market reports are now under scrutiny.

