Ten Arrested Over Alleged Witchcraft-Related Murder in Seraikela-Kharswan

Ten individuals, including a teenager, were arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a couple accused of practicing witchcraft in Seraikela-Kharswan district. The incident occurred on September 13 in Bijaar village. A police team conducted raids based on a tip-off, arresting the suspects in the Kuchai area.

Ten people, including a teenager, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of a couple suspected of practicing witchcraft in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police reported.

The tragic event took place on September 13 in Bijaar village near the Dalbhanga outpost.

Responding to a tip-off, police raided several locations in the Kuchai area, detaining the suspects.

Soma Singh Munda, 46, and his wife Sejadi Devi, 45, were allegedly shot at by a group of four to five individuals under witchcraft suspicions, according to a police officer. Munda died on the spot, and Devi was beaten to death after the attackers' firearm malfunctioned.

The couple's younger son, Sanika Munda, 14, managed to escape and found refuge at a neighbor's house.

While the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact motive, witchcraft allegations appear to be a primary factor, said the officer, adding that efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects.

