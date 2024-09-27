Life Sentence for Murder Conviction in Shamli

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday handed a life sentence to a woman and her partner for the 2017 murder of her husband, Waseem.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Avadhesh Pandey also ordered a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused, Gulista and Anil, after they were convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

District government counsel Sanjay Chauhan informed PTI that Waseem was killed by his wife Gulista and her partner Anil while he was asleep at their home in Kairana town on September 28, 2017. Waseem's mother lodged the complaint that led to their arrest and conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)