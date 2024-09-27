Left Menu

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Alive after Israeli Airstrikes

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is confirmed to be alive following Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, as per a source close to the armed group. The Israeli military stated that the strikes were aimed at the Iran-backed group's central command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah is confirmed to be alive after a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, a source close to the armed group reported to Reuters on Friday.

The Israeli military stated that the airstrikes were specifically aimed at the Iran-backed group's central command, intensifying tensions in the region.

This development follows escalating hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, raising concerns over further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

