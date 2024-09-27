Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty to Running High-End Brothel Network
A Massachusetts woman, Han Lee, pleaded guilty to running a high-end brothel network in Boston and Washington suburbs. She admitted to conspiracy charges involving prostitution and money laundering. Lee faces up to 25 years in prison. Two other defendants are also implicated in the sex ring involving wealthy clients.
A Massachusetts woman has admitted guilt for her role in orchestrating a high-end brothel network that catered to affluent and influential clients in the greater Boston area and Washington suburbs.
Han Lee appeared in Boston federal court and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to entice Asian women into prostitution and committing money laundering. Lee, 42, faces up to 25 years in prison. She clarified that the women involved were not coerced.
Prosecutors revealed that the brothel had served hundreds, including politicians and corporate executives. While authorities have not named any clients, they are seeking state-level charges against 28 alleged clients in Massachusetts, with ongoing litigation concerning media access to related hearings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
