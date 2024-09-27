Sharad Pawar slams NCP MLA for police station visit after May 19 Porsche crash

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday slammed an MLA of Ajit Pawar-led NCP for allegedly going to the police station to help the accused in the May 19 Porsche car crash instead of showing sympathy for the two victims.

Two IT professionals were killed when a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy, rammed into their motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre is accused of going to the police station to help the accused, allegations he has denied in the past.

Addressing a rally organised by former MLA Bapu Pathare in Kharadi in Wadgaon Sheri, the NCP (SP) chief said, ''In that ill-fated incident, two young individuals died but instead of going there to find out about them, he (Tingre) ran to the police station to help the accused.'' Pawar also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for statements attacking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all former primer ministers, and Rahul Gandhi.

''We would have been happy if he talked about inflation, unemployment, law and order but he made such remarks about three generations of the Gandhi family. While Jawaharlal Nehru was in jail for 14 years during the freedom struggle, Indira Gandhi taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan with the creation of Bangladesh. Rajiv Gandhi brought in modern policies,'' Pawar said.

Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation but PM Modi criticises them, Pawar claimed.

Pawar also opposed the Centre's 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative.

