NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Bribery Case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign. Adams, 64, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at his first appearance in the case in Manhattan federal court. He wore a dark blue suit with a purple dotted tie, and stared straight ahead as Parker explained the five felony counts he faces, including bribery and wire fraud.

"I am not guilty, your honor," Adams said when Parker asked for his plea. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said he would file a motion to dismiss the charges next week. Adams is next due in court on Oct. 2.

The mayor was released without having to post any bail on the condition that he not have contact with witnesses or people named in the indictment. Parker said there would be exceptions for staff and family members, so long as he does not discuss the details of the indictment with them. In the indictment unsealed on Thursday, federal prosecutors said Turkish diplomats and businesspeople illegally funneled money to Adams' campaign and showered him with luxury travel perks, including business-class airplane tickets, opulent hotel stays and meals at high-end restaurants.

