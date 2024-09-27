Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Bribery Case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals. The allegations include luxury travel perks in exchange for political favors. This case has caused significant political turmoil in New York City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Bribery Case
New York City Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign. Adams, 64, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at his first appearance in the case in Manhattan federal court. He wore a dark blue suit with a purple dotted tie, and stared straight ahead as Parker explained the five felony counts he faces, including bribery and wire fraud.

"I am not guilty, your honor," Adams said when Parker asked for his plea. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said he would file a motion to dismiss the charges next week. Adams is next due in court on Oct. 2.

The mayor was released without having to post any bail on the condition that he not have contact with witnesses or people named in the indictment. Parker said there would be exceptions for staff and family members, so long as he does not discuss the details of the indictment with them. In the indictment unsealed on Thursday, federal prosecutors said Turkish diplomats and businesspeople illegally funneled money to Adams' campaign and showered him with luxury travel perks, including business-class airplane tickets, opulent hotel stays and meals at high-end restaurants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024