Israeli Jets Target Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The attacks targeted weapons launchers and storage facilities, according to military sources.

This aggressive move came just hours after the Israeli military announced a previous strike against Hezbollah's command center located in Beirut.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen a series of tit-for-tat actions, raising concerns about further regional instability.

