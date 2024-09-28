Left Menu

Israeli Jets Target Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, targeting weapons launchers and storage sites. This action follows a preceding strike on Hezbollah's command center in Beirut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:53 IST
Israeli Jets Target Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The attacks targeted weapons launchers and storage facilities, according to military sources.

This aggressive move came just hours after the Israeli military announced a previous strike against Hezbollah's command center located in Beirut.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen a series of tit-for-tat actions, raising concerns about further regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024