Israeli Jets Target Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, targeting weapons launchers and storage sites. This action follows a preceding strike on Hezbollah's command center in Beirut.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:53 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The attacks targeted weapons launchers and storage facilities, according to military sources.
This aggressive move came just hours after the Israeli military announced a previous strike against Hezbollah's command center located in Beirut.
The escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen a series of tit-for-tat actions, raising concerns about further regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- airstrikes
- Lebanon
- Beirut
- conflict
- weapons
- war
- regional tension
- military action
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea Reveals Nuclear Centrifuges, Kim Jong Un Calls for More Weapons-Grade Material
North Korea discloses a uranium enrichment facility for the first time since 2010 as Kim calls for more nuclear weapons, reports AP.
Starmer and Biden to Discuss Western Missile Use in Ukraine Conflict
Russian State Duma Chairman Accuses NATO of Involvement in Ukraine Conflict
SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Denies Conflict of Interest Allegations