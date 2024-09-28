Odisha Suspends Internet to Curb Violence Over Social Media Post

The Odisha government has suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours, starting from Saturday, following violent protests incited by an objectionable social media post.

The Home department's notification specifies that the suspension will be in effect until 2 am on September 30 under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Social media platforms and data services will also be restricted to curb the spread of inflammatory messages.

The protests saw clashes between communities, leading to injuries among policemen and damage to government property. Prohibitory orders have been instituted while senior officials and 14 police platoons are working to restore peace in the district.

