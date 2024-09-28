Odisha Suspends Internet to Curb Violence Over Social Media Post
In response to violent protests triggered by an objectionable social media post, the Odisha government has suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours. The action aims to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages and restore peace. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed, with police presence intensified in the violence-hit areas.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours, starting from Saturday, following violent protests incited by an objectionable social media post.
The Home department's notification specifies that the suspension will be in effect until 2 am on September 30 under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Social media platforms and data services will also be restricted to curb the spread of inflammatory messages.
The protests saw clashes between communities, leading to injuries among policemen and damage to government property. Prohibitory orders have been instituted while senior officials and 14 police platoons are working to restore peace in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Internet Suspension
- Bhadrak
- Protest
- Social Media
- Violence
- Police
- Security
- Peace
- Law and Order
ALSO READ
Violence Escalates: Ecuador's Penitenciaria Prison Director Killed in Street Attack
Escalating Violence Forces Sinaloa Shutdown
Shimla Police Release Video of Violent Protest Over Mosque Construction
UP Minister Defends Police Amid Allegations of Fake Encounters
Punjab Police Arrest Drug Inspector Linked to Smuggling Operations