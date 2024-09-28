AAP Files Plea Against MCD Standing Committee Election in Supreme Court

AAP is set to petition the Supreme Court on Saturday over the 'unconstitutional, illegal, and undemocratic' MCD standing committee election, as revealed by senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

The BJP secured the final seat in the 18-member MCD Standing Committee unopposed on Friday, following a boycott by AAP and Congress councillors.

In a press conference, Atishi challenged the BJP to dissolve the MCD and hold new elections, asserting that the powers of the lieutenant governor and officers were misused during the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)