AAP Files Plea Against MCD Standing Committee Election in Supreme Court
The AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, plans to challenge the recent MCD standing committee election results in the Supreme Court, labeling the process as unconstitutional and undemocratic. Atishi accuses the BJP of misusing power and calls for dissolving the MCD to face fresh elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP is set to petition the Supreme Court on Saturday over the 'unconstitutional, illegal, and undemocratic' MCD standing committee election, as revealed by senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
The BJP secured the final seat in the 18-member MCD Standing Committee unopposed on Friday, following a boycott by AAP and Congress councillors.
In a press conference, Atishi challenged the BJP to dissolve the MCD and hold new elections, asserting that the powers of the lieutenant governor and officers were misused during the election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
