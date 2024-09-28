Mumbai Police Heighten Security Ahead of Festival Season

In preparation for the upcoming festival season, Mumbai police have significantly increased security measures near religious sites and other heavily populated areas. This move aims to bolster anti-terror efforts, a police official confirmed on Saturday.

Senior police officials have been directed to prioritize security within their jurisdictions. With both festivals and elections on the horizon, authorities are conducting mock drills at key locations, such as Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road, the Iskcon temple in Juhu, and Zaveri Bazar, to assess their preparedness in Mumbai, a city with a history of terror attacks.

Temples citywide have been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activities as a precaution. Additionally, the Mumbai police issued a preventive order on Friday, highlighting the risk of subversive or anti-social elements seeking hideouts in residential areas. They emphasized the potential for public disturbances, which could pose significant danger to life and property.

Landlords, hoteliers, and guesthouse owners must now submit details of their tenants via the Mumbai police citizen portal. For tenants who are not Indian citizens, detailed information, including passport details, must be provided by both the owner and the tenant, or face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)