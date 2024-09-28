Left Menu

Mumbai Police Heighten Security Ahead of Festival Season

Amidst anti-terror efforts, Mumbai police intensify security around religious sites and crowded areas. Senior officials are focused on security arrangements due to upcoming festivals and elections. Mock drills are being conducted citywide. Landlords must report tenant details as a precautionary measure against potential subversive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:35 IST
Mumbai Police Heighten Security Ahead of Festival Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming festival season, Mumbai police have significantly increased security measures near religious sites and other heavily populated areas. This move aims to bolster anti-terror efforts, a police official confirmed on Saturday.

Senior police officials have been directed to prioritize security within their jurisdictions. With both festivals and elections on the horizon, authorities are conducting mock drills at key locations, such as Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road, the Iskcon temple in Juhu, and Zaveri Bazar, to assess their preparedness in Mumbai, a city with a history of terror attacks.

Temples citywide have been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activities as a precaution. Additionally, the Mumbai police issued a preventive order on Friday, highlighting the risk of subversive or anti-social elements seeking hideouts in residential areas. They emphasized the potential for public disturbances, which could pose significant danger to life and property.

Landlords, hoteliers, and guesthouse owners must now submit details of their tenants via the Mumbai police citizen portal. For tenants who are not Indian citizens, detailed information, including passport details, must be provided by both the owner and the tenant, or face legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024