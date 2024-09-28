Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location within Iran following the reported death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Heightened security measures accompany the relocation, and Iran maintains communication with regional proxies like Hezbollah to gauge the next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Regional Tensions
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location within the country, according to two regional officials briefed by Tehran.

The relocation comes with heightened security measures after Israel claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in south Beirut on Friday.

Iran remains in constant communication with Hezbollah and other regional proxies to determine the next steps in this unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

Elusive Tigress Captured After Deadly Reign in Maharashtra

 India
2
All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

 Global
3
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections

 Global
4
Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

Japan's New PM Advocates Accommodative Monetary Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024