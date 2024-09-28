Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location within the country, according to two regional officials briefed by Tehran.

The relocation comes with heightened security measures after Israel claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in south Beirut on Friday.

Iran remains in constant communication with Hezbollah and other regional proxies to determine the next steps in this unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)