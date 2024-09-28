Iran's Supreme Leader Relocated Amid Regional Tensions
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a secure location within Iran following the reported death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Heightened security measures accompany the relocation, and Iran maintains communication with regional proxies like Hezbollah to gauge the next steps.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location within the country, according to two regional officials briefed by Tehran.
The relocation comes with heightened security measures after Israel claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in south Beirut on Friday.
Iran remains in constant communication with Hezbollah and other regional proxies to determine the next steps in this unfolding situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
