Russia Demands Justice for Nord Stream Explosions

Russia threatens to take legal action if Western nations fail to investigate the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. The multi-billion dollar pipelines, crucial for transporting gas under the Baltic Sea, were damaged by blasts in 2022. Russia has initiated 'pre-trial claims' citing international anti-terrorism conventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has threatened to take legal action if Western nations fail to investigate the explosions that disrupted the Nord Stream pipelines. The pipelines, essential for transporting gas under the Baltic Sea, suffered damages due to blasts in September 2022, shortly after Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova disclosed that Russia had lodged 'pre-trial claims' against several countries, including Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland, under international anti-terrorism conventions from 1997 and 1999. She emphasized that if the issue remains unresolved, Russia plans to escalate the matter to the International Court of Justice.

Moscow has accused the United States and Britain of orchestrating the attack, although it has not provided evidence for these claims, which both countries have denied. German prosecutors have linked a Ukrainian diving instructor to the incident, further complicating the international landscape. Zakharova criticized the lack of commitment to investigate and address the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

