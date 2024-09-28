Left Menu

Tata Electronics Plant Fire Disrupts Apple iPhone Production in Southern India

A fire at Tata Electronics' plant in Tamil Nadu, a key facility manufacturing Apple iPhone components, has halted production. The incident adds to previous disruptions of Apple's supply chain in India caused by strikes, weather, and other fires. The impact on production is still being assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:15 IST
Tata Electronics Plant Fire Disrupts Apple iPhone Production in Southern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire at a major Tata Electronics plant manufacturing components for Apple iPhones in southern India halted production on Saturday, marking the latest in a series of incidents disrupting Apple's facilities in the region. The cause of the blaze at Tata's Tamil Nadu plant remains unclear.

Apple has been eyeing a large manufacturing base in India since it began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017. Currently, its products are manufactured through contracts with firms including Foxconn and Tata Electronics. The extent of the fire's impact on Tata's supplies is still unknown. While one building where iPhone components are made caught fire, it is unclear whether a neighbouring building, set to begin manufacturing complete smartphones by the year-end, is affected.

Recent years have seen several incidents disrupting Apple's facilities in India. These include worker strikes, weather disruptions, and other fires at different suppliers' plants. These interruptions have influenced Apple's manufacturing output in the country. (Compiled by Blassy Boben and Krishn Kaushik; edited by Mark Potter and Clelia Oziel)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024