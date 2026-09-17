SEMICON India 2026: Paving the Path for a Semiconductor Revolution

Day one of SEMICON India 2026 revealed a comprehensive plan to boost India's semiconductor industry with Rs 1 lakh crore investments, aiming to create one lakh jobs. The program focuses on design, manufacturing, and talent development, marking a new phase with global collaborations and agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:09 IST
SEMICON India 2026: Paving the Path for a Semiconductor Revolution
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at SEMICON India 2026 event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The inaugural day of SEMICON India 2026 laid a robust foundation for India's semiconductor future, announcing a strategic vision aimed at catalyzing growth and innovation in the field. The government disclosed plans to inject approximately Rs 1 lakh crore into developing a holistic ecosystem, promising to generate close to one lakh job opportunities across the sector. This monumental phase, aptly termed Semicon 2.0, broadens its outlook beyond simply establishing semiconductor manufacturing facilities, striving to enhance the surrounding ecosystem.

Furthermore, investment commitments amounting to nearly USD 11-12 billion have already been secured, intended to roll out over the coming two to three years pending necessary approvals from companies' boards and shareholders. Central to this initiative are six primary areas: semiconductor design, advanced packaging, manufacturing machines and materials, fabrication facilities, applied R&D, and talent development. Notably, the focus extends to nurturing semiconductor design start-ups, supporting over 200 emerging firms while expanding into system design to meet complex technological requirements.

Tata Electronics spearheaded several significant collaborations, entering into numerous MoUs for semiconductor wafer manufacturing and innovation projects. These alliances form part of a broader drive to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and supply chains with global support. The event, spanning several days in New Delhi, promises to draw thousands of international participants and industry leaders, underscoring India's commitment to becoming a global semiconductor hub.

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