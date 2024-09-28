Six Nepali Soccer Academy Players Missing in Landslide

Six players from the Nepali soccer association's (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district are missing after being caught in a landslide during heavy rains that killed several people in the region, the ANFA announced on Saturday.

The incident took place in Indrasarowar, near Kathmandu, as the players were relocating to a safer area, according to an ANFA statement.

"Search efforts are currently underway... the other players who were at the same location have been safely moved to a secure area," ANFA added. Police reported that debris from landslides has blocked highways in at least 28 locations, with rains expected to continue until Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)