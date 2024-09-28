Six Nepali Soccer Academy Players Missing in Landslide
Six players from the ANFA academy in Nepal's Makwanpur district are missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains. The players were relocating to a safer zone when the incident occurred. Search operations are on, while other players have been moved to safety.
Six players from the Nepali soccer association's (ANFA) academy in Makwanpur district are missing after being caught in a landslide during heavy rains that killed several people in the region, the ANFA announced on Saturday.
The incident took place in Indrasarowar, near Kathmandu, as the players were relocating to a safer area, according to an ANFA statement.
"Search efforts are currently underway... the other players who were at the same location have been safely moved to a secure area," ANFA added. Police reported that debris from landslides has blocked highways in at least 28 locations, with rains expected to continue until Sunday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
