Israel's Targeted Assassinations: Key Hezbollah and Hamas Figures Eliminated

Israel has conducted targeted assassinations of prominent leaders and commanders from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. These operations have significantly weakened both groups, impacting their leadership structures. Notable figures such as Hassan Nasrallah, Ibrahim Aqil, and Ismail Haniyeh have been eliminated, dealing a strategic blow to their respective organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:09 IST
Israel has launched a series of targeted assassinations, eliminating notable leaders from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. These actions come amid prolonged conflicts with these groups.

Among those killed are Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an airstrike in Beirut. His death signifies a major setback for the Iran-backed organization, which has been key in the regional 'Axis of Resistance'.

Other notable assassinations include Ibrahim Aqil, a senior Hezbollah commander, and Ismail Haniyeh, a top Hamas figure. These strikes reflect Israel's ongoing effort to destabilize these militant organizations by taking out their leadership.

