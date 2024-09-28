Israel's Targeted Assassinations: Key Hezbollah and Hamas Figures Eliminated

Israel has launched a series of targeted assassinations, eliminating notable leaders from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. These actions come amid prolonged conflicts with these groups.

Among those killed are Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an airstrike in Beirut. His death signifies a major setback for the Iran-backed organization, which has been key in the regional 'Axis of Resistance'.

Other notable assassinations include Ibrahim Aqil, a senior Hezbollah commander, and Ismail Haniyeh, a top Hamas figure. These strikes reflect Israel's ongoing effort to destabilize these militant organizations by taking out their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)