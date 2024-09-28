Transition of Power: Hezbollah's New Leader Amidst Turmoil
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in airstrikes in Beirut, pushing his likely successor, Hashem Safieddine, into the spotlight. Safieddine heads the group's political and military operations and has close familial and ideological ties with Nasrallah. Safieddine's rise comes amid intensifying conflict and challenges for Hezbollah.
The targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut suburb has thrust his probable successor, Hashem Safieddine, into the limelight. Nasrallah, who led the group for 32 years, was confirmed dead following Friday's airstrike, marking the most intense and devastating attack in the group's 42-year history.
Hashem Safieddine, currently the head of the group's executive council overseeing political affairs, and a member of their Jihad Council, which manages military operations, survived the Israeli attacks according to sources within Hezbollah. Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah, shares the latter's clerical background and familial lineage, key factors weighing in his favor for leadership.
Designated as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department in 2017, Safieddine has maintained Hezbollah's militant stance and alignment with the Palestinian cause. His public declarations have often mirrored the group's aggressive rhetoric. In 2017, reacting to U.S. pressure, he criticized the Trump administration, claiming that such actions only intensify Hezbollah's resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
