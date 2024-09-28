Left Menu

Transition of Power: Hezbollah's New Leader Amidst Turmoil

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in airstrikes in Beirut, pushing his likely successor, Hashem Safieddine, into the spotlight. Safieddine heads the group's political and military operations and has close familial and ideological ties with Nasrallah. Safieddine's rise comes amid intensifying conflict and challenges for Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST
Transition of Power: Hezbollah's New Leader Amidst Turmoil
Hassan Nasrallah

The targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut suburb has thrust his probable successor, Hashem Safieddine, into the limelight. Nasrallah, who led the group for 32 years, was confirmed dead following Friday's airstrike, marking the most intense and devastating attack in the group's 42-year history.

Hashem Safieddine, currently the head of the group's executive council overseeing political affairs, and a member of their Jihad Council, which manages military operations, survived the Israeli attacks according to sources within Hezbollah. Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah, shares the latter's clerical background and familial lineage, key factors weighing in his favor for leadership.

Designated as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department in 2017, Safieddine has maintained Hezbollah's militant stance and alignment with the Palestinian cause. His public declarations have often mirrored the group's aggressive rhetoric. In 2017, reacting to U.S. pressure, he criticized the Trump administration, claiming that such actions only intensify Hezbollah's resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024