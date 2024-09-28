Left Menu

Decades-Old Mystery Unraveled: Human Skeleton Found in Hathras House

A human skeleton was discovered in Hathras, 30 years after a man’s alleged murder by his sons. Police have initiated a forensic investigation and are preparing to file an FIR against the accused. The discovery occurred after the victim's youngest son, Punjabi Singh, came forward with suspicions about his father's disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:40 IST
Decades-Old Mystery Unraveled: Human Skeleton Found in Hathras House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A human skeleton was unearthed in a house in Hathras, three decades after the death of a man believed to have been killed by his sons.

Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination and are preparing to file an FIR against Pradeep Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, their mother, and another individual. This breakthrough came after Punjabi Singh, the youngest son of the deceased, revealed long-held suspicions about his father's disappearance.

Singh, who was nine at the time of the incident, recalled hearing his brothers argue with their father the night before his disappearance. The next day, Singh noticed a freshly dug ditch in the porch of the house. Singh kept these details to himself for over a decade before confiding in his brother Basti Ram, and they finally approached authorities for help. A police team excavated the porch on Thursday and discovered the skeletal remains. A DNA examination will be conducted following the court's direction, and an FIR is being processed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024