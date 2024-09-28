Decades-Old Mystery Unraveled: Human Skeleton Found in Hathras House

A human skeleton was unearthed in a house in Hathras, three decades after the death of a man believed to have been killed by his sons.

Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination and are preparing to file an FIR against Pradeep Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, their mother, and another individual. This breakthrough came after Punjabi Singh, the youngest son of the deceased, revealed long-held suspicions about his father's disappearance.

Singh, who was nine at the time of the incident, recalled hearing his brothers argue with their father the night before his disappearance. The next day, Singh noticed a freshly dug ditch in the porch of the house. Singh kept these details to himself for over a decade before confiding in his brother Basti Ram, and they finally approached authorities for help. A police team excavated the porch on Thursday and discovered the skeletal remains. A DNA examination will be conducted following the court's direction, and an FIR is being processed.

