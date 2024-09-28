Teen Apprehended for Railway Obstruction with Concrete Pillar

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly putting a fencing pillar on the Banda-Mahoba rail track, causing disruptions on Saturday, according to police reports.

The passenger train's driver had to apply emergency brakes to avoid a collision after spotting the concrete pillar on the tracks, as stated by the authorities. The incident took place in the afternoon and was promptly reported to the Railway Protection Force and local police.

Circle Officer Deepak Dubey confirmed that police, along with the RPF, reached the spot and detained the minor who confessed to placing the pillar on the track. Rail traffic was restored shortly after the obstruction was cleared. Later that day, a similar incident was reported in Ballia, where a rail engine hit a stone placed on the track, though no damage was caused, said Ashok Kumar, Public Relations Officer of the North Eastern Railway.

(With inputs from agencies.)