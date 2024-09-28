Left Menu

Shahi Mahatma: The Apple Trader Behind a Massive Drug Racket

Shashi Negi, known as Shahi Mahatma, an apple trader in upper Shimla, orchestrated an interstate 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) drug racket for several years. He cleverly evaded law enforcement until his recent arrest. The police have unraveled his sophisticated operation that included multiple layers of insulation between demand, supply, and delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:36 IST
An apple trader, Shashi Negi, alias Shahi Mahatma, ran a widespread drug racket in upper Shimla, cleverly avoiding law enforcement. His operation utilized WhatsApp to generate orders, ensuring distinct separation between those involved, making it difficult for authorities to connect the dots.

Shahi Mahatma was detained on September 20 after police seized 465 grams of 'chitta' from Kharapathar, marking this year's largest drug bust in Shimla. The arrest linked him to Mudasir Ahmed Mochi from Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities revealed that Negi and his 40 associates were distributing drugs under the guise of an apple business.

The gang's method involved four separate steps for drug delivery, hiring distinct teams for demand generation, drug supply, and payment reception, keeping Mahatma at a distance from any direct involvement. The financial trail encompassed multiple bank accounts, disguising the drug money as legitimate transactions. The police have registered multiple cases and arrests following a robust social intelligence network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

