British Foreign Secretary Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Following Beirut Airstrike

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy communicated with Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, addressing the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut that resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lammy emphasized, 'We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people,' via a statement on social media platform X. Earlier this week, he urged the United Nations' General Assembly for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel, stressing that a full-scale war was not in the region's best interest.

The British foreign ministry has since advised its nationals to evacuate Lebanon promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)