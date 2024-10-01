Left Menu

West Bengal Government Announces Key IPS Transfers

The West Bengal government has implemented a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, transferring key officials to new positions. Tathagata Basu has been moved to WBPD, IGP Devendra Prakash Singh to Additional CP of Kolkata Police, and other notable changes include new roles for Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi and Dr. Kunwar Bhushan Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:49 IST
In a minor reshuffle of the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday transferred Tathagata Basu, Superintendent of the state's police recruitment board, to the position of officer on compulsory waiting at the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD), according to an official order.

IGP (Traffic) Devendra Prakash Singh was appointed as the Additional Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Police, while Gaurav Sharma, IGP of the Bengal Special Task Force (STF), replaced Singh, the order stated.

Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) in Howrah, was made Commanding Officer of the sixth battalion of the State Armed Police. Additionally, Dr. Kunwar Bhushan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Combat Battalion of Kolkata Police, was designated Superintendent of Railway Police in Siliguri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

