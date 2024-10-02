Iran's Ballistic Retaliation Sparks Tense Standoff with Israel

In a dramatic escalation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday. This move was in retaliation for Israel's offensive against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel has vowed a 'painful response' to the aggression.

Alarms echoed across Israel, with explosions rattling Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Citizens rushed to bomb shelters while reporters fell flat during live broadcasts. According to Israeli army radio, close to 200 Iranian missiles were launched. Later, Israeli authorities sounded the all-clear signal, allowing residents to leave their shelters.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed the launch of tens of missiles and warned of a more severe retaliation if Israel responded. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed no injuries but noted significant consequences from the attack. Oil prices surged by 5%, signaling fears of broader conflict. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire, urging an end to the escalating violence.

