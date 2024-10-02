Left Menu

Iran's Ballistic Retaliation Sparks Tense Standoff with Israel

Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel promised a forceful response. Few injuries were reported, but rising tensions and regional impacts, including a spike in oil prices, have raised concerns of a wider conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:17 IST
Iran's Ballistic Retaliation Sparks Tense Standoff with Israel

In a dramatic escalation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday. This move was in retaliation for Israel's offensive against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel has vowed a 'painful response' to the aggression.

Alarms echoed across Israel, with explosions rattling Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Citizens rushed to bomb shelters while reporters fell flat during live broadcasts. According to Israeli army radio, close to 200 Iranian missiles were launched. Later, Israeli authorities sounded the all-clear signal, allowing residents to leave their shelters.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed the launch of tens of missiles and warned of a more severe retaliation if Israel responded. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed no injuries but noted significant consequences from the attack. Oil prices surged by 5%, signaling fears of broader conflict. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire, urging an end to the escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024