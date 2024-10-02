Left Menu

Missile Barrage and Retaliation: Iran and Israel Escalate Conflict

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel vowed a 'painful response,' activating air defenses and intercepting the missiles with the help of U.S. warships. The conflict has killed key Hezbollah figures and escalated tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:44 IST
Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed a 'painful response.'

Alarms sounded across Israel, and explosions echoed in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters, and state television reporters lay flat on the ground during live broadcasts. Israel reported that more than 180 missiles were launched from Iran, activating Israeli air defenses to intercept them. U.S. Navy warships also assisted in intercepting some projectiles, according to a U.S. defense official.

Though the Israeli military sounded the all-clear later, it warned of continued 'powerful strikes'. Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of tens of missiles and vowed 'more crushing and ruinous' responses if Israel retaliated. The attack targeted three Israeli military bases.

A senior Iranian official said the missile launch order came from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Concerns grow as oil prices surge 5%, and the possibility of a wider war looms. The U.S. expressed readiness to help Israel defend itself, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire amid mounting casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

