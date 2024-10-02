Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes and Political Implications

Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, retaliating against Israel's campaign targeting Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, which has prompted both Israel and the United States to promise a severe response.

Across Israel, alarms sounded, and explosions were heard from Jerusalem to the Jordan River valley. Citizens took shelter, and journalists reported while lying flat on the ground. Over 180 missiles were fired from Iran, prompting Israeli air defenses and U.S. Navy warships to intercept the threat, according to the Pentagon.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps stated the attack was in response to Israel's recent killings of militant leaders and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. They announced the use of hypersonic Fattah missiles, claiming a 90% success rate. The incidents caused no injuries in Israel, but a fatality was reported in the West Bank. Israeli officials have vowed to respond decisively, with Major General Herzi Halevi emphasizing readiness for precise and surprising attacks.

