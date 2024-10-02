Left Menu

Keir Starmer Reaffirms UK's Commitment to Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Britain's Keir Starmer assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the UK's commitment to Israel's security following Iran's missile attack. Starmer condemned the attack and emphasized Israel's right to self-defense. Discussions with international leaders highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in the region.

Britain's Opposition Leader, Keir Starmer, has firmly assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the UK's 'steadfast commitment' to Israeli security, following Iran's missile strikes. A representative of Starmer's office confirmed the communication between the leaders, which centered on the escalating violence in the Middle East.

Starmer condemned the Iranian missile attack on Israel in the 'strongest terms', proclaiming that such actions 'cannot be tolerated.' Speaking to reporters, Starmer emphasized the UK's solidarity with Israel and reiterated Israel's right to self-defense. He called on Iran to cease its attacks immediately.

As tensions soared, Iran launched ballistic missiles against Israel in response to Israel's operations targeting Iran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Netanyahu promised a 'painful response.' Meanwhile, in Washington, President Joe Biden pledged US support for Israel's defense needs. Sirens and explosions disrupted life across Israel, sending civilians into bomb shelters.

In efforts to curtail further violence, Starmer conversed with Jordan's King Abdullah, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. He also engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to explore political solutions. Both UK and international leaders agreed on the severe risks of regional escalation and advocated for restraint. British Foreign Minister David Lammy also issued a warning to Iran against further provocative actions.

