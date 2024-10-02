Iran Cautions U.S. Over Involvement After Missile Strike on Israel
Following a recent missile attack on Israel, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned the United States not to interfere. This warning was reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, signaling heightened tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Following a missile attack on Israel, Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, advising against involvement. The statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as reported by Tasnim, a semi-official news agency.
The warning underscores the escalating tensions in the Middle East.
With global eyes fixed on the region, Iran's stance signals its steadfast position against external interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iranian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers Condemn Israeli 'Terrorism' After Deadly Explosions
Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Demands Answers Over Student Attack
Macron Dispatches French Foreign Minister to Lebanon to Prevent War
Lebanese Foreign Minister Criticizes Biden's Remarks Amid Lebanon-Israel Crisis
U.S. Secretary Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Amid Global Tensions