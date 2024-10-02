Mozambique's Pivotal Presidential Elections: Key Challenges Ahead
Mozambique heads to presidential and legislative elections next week, with the ruling Frelimo party expected to maintain power. Major issues include an ongoing Islamist insurgency, stalled gas projects, a billion-dollar debt scandal, climate shocks, and efforts towards national peace. Over 34 million citizens will vote in a critical juncture for the nation.
Mozambicans will head to the polls next week for presidential and legislative elections. The ruling Frelimo party is widely anticipated to extend its half-century grip on power as it navigates various national crises.
Ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo, a former radio announcer and law lecturer, is set to succeed Filipe Nyusi. Among the pressing issues are the ongoing Islamist insurgency, which has ravaged the northern gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, causing widespread devastation.
Stalled gas projects, a $1.5 billion debt scandal, climate shocks, and the execution of a peace agreement signed with opposition party Renamo also loom large over the elections.
