Mozambique's Pivotal Presidential Elections: Key Challenges Ahead

Mozambicans will head to the polls next week for presidential and legislative elections. The ruling Frelimo party is widely anticipated to extend its half-century grip on power as it navigates various national crises.

Ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo, a former radio announcer and law lecturer, is set to succeed Filipe Nyusi. Among the pressing issues are the ongoing Islamist insurgency, which has ravaged the northern gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, causing widespread devastation.

Stalled gas projects, a $1.5 billion debt scandal, climate shocks, and the execution of a peace agreement signed with opposition party Renamo also loom large over the elections.

