Horrifying Act of Violence: Burglars Allegedly Gang-Rape Woman While Looting Flat

In a shocking incident in the city's Maitri Vihar area, two burglars allegedly gang-raped a woman in her flat after looting her valuables at knife-point, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities have detained two suspects linked to the crime, and a thorough investigation is underway to uncover further details. The atrocious attack occurred at around 2 am on Monday while the woman was alone with her two-year-old daughter, with no male family member present in the flat when the crime took place.

Police suspect that the assailants may have accessed the building using bamboo poles and looted the victim's ornaments and mobile phone before allegedly gang-raping her under threats of harming her daughter. The woman, an employee of a private company, had moved into the flat only 10 days before the incident. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the apartment complex, investigators are now relying on nearby surveillance footage for crucial evidence.

