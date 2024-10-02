Delhi Police Bolsters Security at Israel Embassy Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating Middle East tensions, Delhi Police have significantly ramped up security around the Israel Embassy situated in Tughlak Road area.

A senior officer from Delhi Police revealed that security checks have been intensified, accompanied by the deployment of additional personnel to safeguard the area.

He further disclosed that a multi-layered security framework, supported by numerous CCTV cameras, is already operational, emphasizing that previous incidents of blasts at the embassy had fortunately resulted in no casualties.

