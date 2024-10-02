Left Menu

Delhi Police Bolsters Security at Israel Embassy Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, Delhi Police have heightened security measures around the Israel Embassy in the Tughlak Road area. A senior officer confirmed increased personnel deployment and intensified checks, adding that multi-layered security and CCTV cameras are already in place following previous blasts near the embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating Middle East tensions, Delhi Police have significantly ramped up security around the Israel Embassy situated in Tughlak Road area.

A senior officer from Delhi Police revealed that security checks have been intensified, accompanied by the deployment of additional personnel to safeguard the area.

He further disclosed that a multi-layered security framework, supported by numerous CCTV cameras, is already operational, emphasizing that previous incidents of blasts at the embassy had fortunately resulted in no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

