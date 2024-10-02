Delhi Police Bolsters Security at Israel Embassy Amid Middle East Tensions
In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, Delhi Police have heightened security measures around the Israel Embassy in the Tughlak Road area. A senior officer confirmed increased personnel deployment and intensified checks, adding that multi-layered security and CCTV cameras are already in place following previous blasts near the embassy.
Amid escalating Middle East tensions, Delhi Police have significantly ramped up security around the Israel Embassy situated in Tughlak Road area.
A senior officer from Delhi Police revealed that security checks have been intensified, accompanied by the deployment of additional personnel to safeguard the area.
He further disclosed that a multi-layered security framework, supported by numerous CCTV cameras, is already operational, emphasizing that previous incidents of blasts at the embassy had fortunately resulted in no casualties.
