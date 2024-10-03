GCC Stands with Lebanon Amid Critical Stage, Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed its support for Lebanon during a critical juncture and called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came late Wednesday after an extraordinary ministerial meeting held in Doha.

The meeting was convened to address recent regional developments. The GCC denounced the escalation of conflicts in Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories, urging all involved parties to exercise self-restraint and avoid violence, according to an official statement.

Lebanese government statistics indicate that more than 1,900 people have been killed and over 9,000 injured in Lebanon due to nearly a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, with most casualties occurring in the last two weeks. In Gaza, the Israeli military offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians since October 7, when Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping approximately 250 hostages, based on data from Israeli and Gaza health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)