CIA Enhances Channels for Safe Information Exchange from Authoritarian Regimes

The CIA is making it safer for individuals in Iran, China, and North Korea to share information with the US. Instructions in Korean, Mandarin, and Farsi guide them on contacting US intelligence without risk. The initiative follows the success of similar Russian instructions post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 05:09 IST
The CIA aims to streamline secure communication channels for informants in Iran, China, and North Korea, enhancing safety measures for those sharing information with the US. This initiative includes detailed instructions in Korean, Mandarin, and Farsi, available online, focusing on safeguarding potential informants.

The agency's guidelines, also accessible via the darknet, provide comprehensive steps to contact US intelligence while minimizing risk. Previous efforts in Russia have proven successful, encouraging this expansion to other regions under similar authoritarian control.

Posted on various social media platforms, these instructions help circumvent surveillance and internet restrictions using VPNs and privacy-focused tools. Potential informants are warned to choose secure VPN providers and cover their digital tracks carefully to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

