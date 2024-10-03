Bangladesh's Diplomatic Shake-Up Amidst Political Turmoil

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has initiated a significant diplomatic reshuffle by recalling five envoys, including its ambassador to India. This move follows political upheaval in the country, resulting in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent departure to India.

On Thursday, a foreign ministry official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the recall of envoys from Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi, and the United Nations office in New York. They were instructed to return to Dhaka immediately and delegate their duties, though no further details were provided.

This development follows the earlier recall of Britain's high commissioner, Saida Muna Tasneem, and occurs amid strained India-Bangladesh relations after a student-led movement ousted Hasina. With over 700 fatalities and allegations of minority-targeted violence, Bangladesh faces significant challenges following the political shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)