Protests in Taipei: Deportation of Chinese Nationals

Two Chinese nationals were deported from Taiwan after harassing a protest organized by Hong Kong exiles in Taipei on China's national day. The Taiwanese government revoked their entry permits, emphasizing strict actions against similar threats to national security and social stability.

Taiwan's authorities confirmed on Thursday the deportation of two Chinese nationals involved in disrupting a protest by Hong Kong exiles in Taipei on China's national day.

The island nation, self-governed democracy claimed by China, hosts many Hong Kongers who fled following stringent national security laws. Amid a protest on Oct. 1 in Taipei's bustling Ximen shopping area, members of the Hong Kong Outlanders group reported harassment by Chinese individuals, leading to police intervention.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council stated the deported nationals were visiting relatives and had their entry permits canceled due to illegal activities jeopardizing Taiwan's security and stability. The incident echoes past occurrences, including an attack on Hong Kong singer Denise Ho in 2019 during a Taiwan rally supporting Hong Kong's protests.

